Montreal police and firefighters are at the corner of Rene-Levesque and Saint-Mathieu at the scene of a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon.

It is the third major fire to erupt in the downtown area over the last 24 hours.

It was likely exterior construction debris that caught fire, according to firefighters.

On Twitter, residents of the 20-storey apartment complex said they were evacuated but have since returned to thier buildings.

On Twitter, residents of the 20-storey apartment complex said they were evacuated but have since returned to thier buildings.

No one will need to be relocalized.

Shortly after the first fire was brought under control, responders made their way to Pointe-St-Charles for another blaze that erupted on Ropery St.

According to Montreal police, there are extensive road closures in the area.

According to Montreal police, there are extensive road closures in the area.

Not much is known about the cause of the latter fire.

A firey Friday

On Friday afternoon a fire broke out on the roof of the 30-storey building owned by Bell on the corner of McGill College Ave. and Ste. Catherine St. downtown. It began around 4:30 p.m., and the cause is still under investigation.

A second fire broke out in Montreal Friday afternoon, this one at a McGill University building.

The four-alarm fire broke out in the 3rd floor library of the McIntyre Medical Building at the corner of Sir-William-Osler Way and Docteur-Penfield Ave. No one was injured, but the cause is still unclear.