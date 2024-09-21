Fire in Oka under investigation for possible arson

Provincial police (SQ) were called around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to a fire in wood bins on Rang de l'Annonciation in Oka, in the Laurentians.

The fire caused significant damage and was brought under control around 7 a.m.

"Certain elements lead us to believe it could be a case of arson," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The investigation is ongoing.