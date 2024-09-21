MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire in Oka under investigation for possible arson

    Provincial police (SQ) discovered the body of a woman in her sixties at a residence in the municipality of Sainte-Julienne. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson) Provincial police (SQ) discovered the body of a woman in her sixties at a residence in the municipality of Sainte-Julienne. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
    Share

    Provincial police (SQ) were called around 3:45 a.m. Saturday to a fire in wood bins on Rang de l'Annonciation in Oka, in the Laurentians.

    The fire caused significant damage and was brought under control around 7 a.m.

    "Certain elements lead us to believe it could be a case of arson," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to win the fight with kids over phone use

    The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News