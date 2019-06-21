

The long Fete Nationale weekend will see Montrealers heading to parties and getaways, but that extra day off will also apply to most government workers, retailers and other workers.

The following is a guide to what’s open and closed.

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices are closed both Firday and Monday, although the 3-1-1 service will be staffed. Garbage collection and recycling will be held as usual, except for Anjou, Lasalle and Outremont.

Parking meters and street parking signs are in operation.

All Ecocentres including the one in Lasalle will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Pointe a Calliere, the Botanical Gardens, the Insectarium, and the Planetarium will be open.

There will be several changes to the schedule of commuter trains on Monday.

Vaudreuil-Hudson: Sunday hours

St-Jerome: Weekend hours

Mont-St-Hilaire – No service

Candiac – No service

Mascouche – No service

Deux-Montagnes – No service

Several STM bus lines will be modified on Monday while the STL in Laval will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Banks and Canada Post offices will be closed for the day.

All SAQ outlets in Quebec will be open for regular hours on Sunday but closed on Monday.