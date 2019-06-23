

La presse canadienne





The festivities for the 185th Fête nationale are happening across the province this weekend and continue into Monday.

More than 2,000 family activities have been organized thanks to the help of 15,000 volunteers.

One of the largest gatherings will be held again on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, which will open at 3 p.m. Monday to allow people to watch rehearsals for the Grand spectacle de la Fête nationale dans la Capitale.

Rapper Sarahmée will warm the crowd before hosts Ariane Moffatt and Pierre Lapointe take the stage. Several artists will join them during the evening, including Loud, Coeur de pirate, Yann Perreau, Martine St-Clair, Marc Dupré, France D'Amour, Alex Nevsky, Brigitte Boisjoli, Ludovick Bourgeois, Le Vent du Nord and Genevieve Jodoin.

