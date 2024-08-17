MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Cincinnati Open with three-set loss to Draper

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada waves to the crowd after losing his first round match to Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada waves to the crowd after losing his first round match to Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, August 7, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after falling to Great Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in a third-round matchup on Friday.

    Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces, but struggled with his serve, chalking up 12 double faults in his second match of the day.

    The Montreal native broke Draper in the first set and won 73 per cent of his first service points across the match.

    Auger-Aliassime beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 in a rain-delayed fourth-round bout earlier on Friday.

    In women's singles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., handed Russia's Diana Shnaider a 6-1, 6-4 loss in third-round play.

    Fernandez came back from down 4-1 in the second set after play was suspended due to rain, breaking on four of her 10 chances while firing seven aces to six double faults.

    The 21-year-old Canadian will face American Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News