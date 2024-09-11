Dollarama reports $285.9M Q2 profit, up from $245.8M a year ago

Dollarama Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $285.9 million, up from $245.8 million in the same quarter last year as its sales rose 7.4 per cent.

The retailer says the profit amounted to $1.02 per diluted share for the 13-week period ended July 28, up from 86 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled $1.56 billion for the quarter, up from $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales, a key metric for retailers, increased by 4.7 per cent.

The increase in comparable store sales included a 7.0 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 2.2 per cent drop in average transaction size.

Dollarama chief executive Neil Rossy says the company generated strong results across the board as its comparable store sales continued to normalize.