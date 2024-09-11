MAID: Quebec Justice Minister denounces Justin Trudeau's 'lack of sensitivity'

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being "insensitive" to the "reality of people with neurocognitive degenerative diseases."

The minister made this statement to justify his government's decision to go ahead with advance requests for medical assistance in dying (MAID), even though Ottawa is still refusing to amend the Criminal Code.

"From the moment there is a refusal, a lack of sensitivity (on the part of the federal government) to the reality that Quebecers are experiencing, it was our responsibility to give direction to ensure that the law can live and that doctors, health professionals and nurses who provide end-of-life care are protected from prosecution," said Jolin-Barrette said at a news briefing on Wednesday at the National Assembly.

Last February, three Quebec ministers -- Simon Jolin-Barrette, Sonia Bélanger and Jean-François Roberge -- called on Ottawa to amend the Criminal Code to allow advance requests for MAID.

Their request went unheeded.

Jolin-Barrette -- who is also Attorney General of Quebec -- has given direction to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) to prevent criminal charges from being laid against health professionals who offer MAID as part of an advance application.

The new version of Quebec's MAID Act was adopted on June 7, 2023, and will allow advance requests for people with serious and incurable diseases, such as Alzheimer's.

These requests will, therefore, be permitted in Quebec starting Oct. 30.