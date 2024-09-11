MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man and woman found dead in Montreal apartment, police consider deaths 'suspicious'

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two bodies were found lifeless in an apartment in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood on Sept. 11, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two bodies were found lifeless in an apartment in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood on Sept. 11, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of a man and a woman in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

    Police report that a 911 call at 9 a.m. prompted officers to respond to an apartment on Frontenac Street near Sherbrooke Street East.

    "On the scene, the police officers located two deceased persons in the apartment," said SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

    Dorelas said that police consider the deaths suspicious.

    A perimeter has been erected, and the investigation is continuing.

    Frontenac Street is currently blocked between Hochelaga Street and Sherbrooke. 

     

