    Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin to take the plunge into leadership race

    PLQ MNA Frederic Beauchemin speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Quebec Liberal Party caucus in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Justin Tang, The Canadian Press) PLQ MNA Frederic Beauchemin speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of the Quebec Liberal Party caucus in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Justin Tang, The Canadian Press)
    Quebec Liberal Frederic Beauchemin has decided to enter the race for his party's leadership.

    Beauchemin has an announcement planned for Friday in Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Canadian Press has confirmed Beauchemin intends to run, after the news was first reported by Radio-Canada.

    He will become the fourth contender vying to succeed Dominique Anglade, joining ex-Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, lawyer Marc Belanger and Charles Milliard, the former president of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce.

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is mulling a run but has not confirmed whether he will seek the leadership of the provincial party.

    Beauchemin, who represents the Montreal riding of Marguerite-Bourgeoys, has already been endorsed by fellow legislature member Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, as well as former Quebec finance minister Carlos Leit├úo.

    The race officially starts in January, with the new leader to be announced in June 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 11, 2024. 

