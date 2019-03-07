Featured Video
Fatal tanker truck accident causes day-long closure of Highway 15
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 11:07AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 3:53PM EST
The driver of a tanker truck that flipped over on Highway 15 Wednesday morning has died, according to Urgences-Sante.
Emergency workers spent most of the morning on the scene of a crash on Highway 15, trying to extract the driver, a man in his 40's, from the vehicle.
The tanker crashed at around 10:30 a.m. near the exit for de La Verendrye.
Earlier in the morning, a spokesperson for the fire department said the driver was unconscious. He was officially pronounced dead after being pulled from the truck.
Traffic on Highway 15 was completely shut down due to the truck, which was transporting propane. Drivers on the highway were stuck in severe traffic as cars were rerouted through a detour going through downtown.
The truck itself could not be removed from the scene until a specialized vehicle pumped the propane out and into another vehicle.
The work wrapped up, and the road re-opened close to 2 a.m.
Rush hour traffic resumed as normal on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said the cause of the crash is not yet known.
Latest Montreal News
- Emotional testimony at sentencing hearing for man convicted of manslaughter in wife's death
- Trudeau apologizes for government's past mistreatment of Inuit with TB
- Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette will appeal his life sentence
- No guys in these skies: Meet Air Canada's all-female flight crew
- Report: 'Unhealthy' climate of favoritism and mistrust within Concordia's English Department