The driver of a tanker truck that flipped over on Highway 15 Wednesday morning has died, according to Urgences-Sante.

Emergency workers spent most of the morning on the scene of a crash on Highway 15, trying to extract the driver, a man in his 40's, from the vehicle.

The tanker crashed at around 10:30 a.m. near the exit for de La Verendrye.

Earlier in the morning, a spokesperson for the fire department said the driver was unconscious. He was officially pronounced dead after being pulled from the truck.

Traffic on Highway 15 was completely shut down due to the truck, which was transporting propane. Drivers on the highway were stuck in severe traffic as cars were rerouted through a detour going through downtown.

The truck itself could not be removed from the scene until a specialized vehicle pumped the propane out and into another vehicle.

The work wrapped up, and the road re-opened close to 2 a.m.

Rush hour traffic resumed as normal on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said the cause of the crash is not yet known.