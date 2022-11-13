Fatal hit-and-run vehicle found in Victoriaville, Que.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday in Victoriaville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.
"Information received from the public allowed investigators to locate the vehicle late Saturday evening. No arrests have been made yet in this case. Witnesses will be interviewed," said the SQ in a tweet Sunday morning.
The vehicle was found in the area.
It was a 911 call from a passerby Saturday morning, around 5 a.m., that led to the discovery of a 23-year-old pedestrian unconscious on Arthabaska Boulevard West, near the Halte d'Arthabaska park.
An investigator from the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Unit and an accident scene reconstruction expert proceeded with the analysis of the scene until noon on Saturday.
The identity of the victim was revealed.
He is Miguel Fréchette of Warwick.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 13, 2022.
