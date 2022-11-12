Body of man, 23, discovered in Victoriaville, Que.; possible hit-and-run

The body of a 23-year-old man was discovered by a passerby in Victoriaville early Saturday morning, in the Centre-du-Quebec region.

According to provincial police (SQ), the man may have been the victim of a fatal hit-and-run. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The discovery was made on Arthabaska Boulevard, near the Halte d'Arthabaska Park.

An SQ expert in accident reconstruction was on the scene Saturday to gather more information.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 12, 2022.