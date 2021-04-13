Advertisement
Farber: Habs need to bring up Caufield
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:11AM EDT
United States' Trevor Zegras, left, wears his country's flag as Cole Caufield hoists the trophy after defeating Canada in IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share:
MONTREAL -- The Habs might have secured a 4-2 win Monday night against the Leafs, but after a series of losses last week, commentators are saying the Habs are in need of a spark.
And maybe Cole Caufield is the answer.
Speaking to TSN 690 Monday evening, Michael Farber argued the Canadiens are not scoring enough and should call up Cole Caufield to shake up the team.