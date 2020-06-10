MONTREAL -- Raphael Levesque, who snuck into the office of VICE journalists in Montreal as a shock tactic two years ago, is a free man.

The leader of the far-right nationalist group “Atalante” was arrested in 2018 after he passed himself off as a flower delivery man so that he and six others could get into the offices of VICE in Old Montreal and confront a writer.

They wanted to give journalist Simon Coutu a fake trophy to denounce his reporting on extremist and white supremacist groups.

The men reportedly wore masks, threw leaflets around, played music and challenged Coutu.

Levesque, who has ties to white supremacist groups, was charged with break and entering, mischief, criminal harrassment and intimidation.

Vice employees testified they felt threatened and intimidated by Levesque and his group. One claimed he later suffered a panic attack.

At trial, justice Joëlle Roy chose to believe his argument that he was not aggressive or vulgar and didn’t yell at anyone.

Even though Levesque’s actions were carefully planned, with his team wearing masks and matching sweaters, the judge said they did not commit a criminal act and she acquitted Levesque.

But Roy added that the accused was walking a fine line between his freedom of expression and committing a criminal act and told him this should not be seen as a licence to do it again.

The prosecution is now studying the ruling and has said they’re considering an appeal.