Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees

Montreal's Jewish General Hospital is at the heart of a class action lawsuit about sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its child psychiatry department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.

The claim, spearheaded by the law firm Trudel Johnston and Lespérance, was submitted to the Superior Court on Thursday by the alleged victim, identified by the initials C.K., who was a 6-year-old boy when he was admitted to the child psychiatry department in 1981.

The child attended the department's day clinic for approximately two years, where he claims to have been sexually assaulted on several occasions.

He is asking the court for permission to represent all those sexually assaulted by the two social workers, alleging that the men "used the power and authority conferred on them by their status and role as pediatric care workers to commit these heinous acts."

"The number of victims is uncertain at this stage," explained lawyer Jessica Lelièvre in an interview with The Canadian Press. "There are several hundred children who attended the Department of Child Psychiatry. We're certain that many other victims will join the class action."

'The most vulnerable children'

In her application, C.K. accuses the two men of having chosen their victims "among the most vulnerable children under their supervision" and of having "used the power conferred on them by their status to instill fear in their victims, thus preventing them from denouncing the abuse."

In his claim against regional health board the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, which oversees the Jewish General Hospital, C.K. recounts how he was taken by Trowbridge to a room containing toys, and told he was only able to obtain a ball on condition that the child stroked his genitals.

As for Londei, the case alleges he locked C.K. in a so-called "time-out room" on several occasions and engaged in sexual abuse. In one case, he allegedly hit the child hard, pushed him to the floor, removed his pants and sodomized him, an experience C.K. says he still remembers today as painful, frightening and unable to call for help.

His underwear was stained with blood.

The two men, he alleges, repeatedly abused him.

Although C.K. has no recollection of witnessing the abuse of other children, he does recall seeing Trowbridge and Lundei take children to the time out room on several occasions.

Lelièvre was unable at this stage to give any information as to the fate of the two former social workers, saying he expects to learn more as the proceedings progress.

Dramatic consequences

C. K. says he has since suffered from anxiety, depression, loss of trust in anyone in authority, and alcoholism. He finds it difficult to build lasting relationships and fears closed spaces. He says he experiences symptoms akin to post-traumatic stress disorder, including flashbacks to the assaults he suffered.

He is claiming non-pecuniary damages of $250,000 for each victim identified. He is also seeking pecuniary damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined for each victim.