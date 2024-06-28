Habs choose forward Ivan Demidov with 5th pick in NHL Draft; Celine Dion makes the announcement

The Montreal Canadiens selected forward Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night at The Spere in Las Vegas.

The announcement was made by legendary singer Céline Dion, introduced by general manager Kent Hughes as the Habs' "number 1 fan."

Demidov is a talented Russian who flew through his native country's junior league with 60 points, including 23 goals, in 30 games. He was blanked from the scoresheet in four KHL games with SKA St. Petersburg.

He is best known for his spectacular offensive skills, but he also showed a good commitment to his home territory. He helped his club win the Russian Junior League championship and was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Ivan Demidov, center, poses, after being selected by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The announcement was made by singer Celine Dion, right. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Habs ignored the "Russian factor." Demidov has just one more year left on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg and has expressed his desire to come and play in North America afterwards.

Last year, the Habs selected Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the Nashville draft.

This is the fifth time since 2012 that the Habs have had a top-five draft pick. They also selected Alex Galchenyuk (2012) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2018) third overall, and Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in 2022.

The Canadiens also had the 21st pick in the first round and moved up five spots earlier in the day by trading picks #26, #57 and #198 to the Los Angeles Kings for the 21st pick.

The Habs acquired the 26th pick from the Winnipeg Jets this winter in return for Sean Monahan.

The draft continues on Saturday. The Canadiens will begin the day with two third-round picks (70th and 78th overall), a fourth-round pick (102nd), two fifth-round picks (130th and 134th), a sixth-round pick (166th) and two seventh-round picks (210th and 224th).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2024.