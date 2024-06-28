Pincourt boy defies bullying to give back to children with cancer

It all started two years ago when Grant Barron discovered that some people grow their hair long to donate as wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment or other hair loss journeys.

"I just wanted to be the one to do it," the 10-year-old told CTV News. "I could help other kids who don't have hair, and I could make a wig for them."

He says he was set on his goal to give back to kids less fortunate than himself, but his good heart wasn't always met with kindness from his classmates.

"I didn't like when kids bullied me with my long hair, but I imagine that the kids with no hair must get bullied a lot too," Barron said.

The unkind words, though harsh, never deterred him from his goal.

"It wasn't always easy over the last two years, but Grant has always had a strong head on his shoulders," said Rebecka Lang, Grant's mother. "He knows who he is. He's comfortable in his own skin, and we're very proud of that."

This summer, after two years of waiting, Grant's hair finally reached the required length of 12 inches, and he triumphantly cut it off as his emotional mother looked on.

"I was teary-eyed the whole time. I wasn't prepared for him to cut his hair," Lang said. "I just hadn't emotionally processed anything and everything happened so fast and just watching him go through that, it was very emotional."

Grant's hair is slated to go to Angel Hair For Kids, a Canadian non-profit organization.

The guidelines for anyone wanting to donate are: