MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pincourt boy defies bullying to give back to children with cancer

    Grant Barron before and after his cutting his hair to donate to children with hair loss. (Rebecka Lang) Grant Barron before and after his cutting his hair to donate to children with hair loss. (Rebecka Lang)
    Share

    It all started two years ago when Grant Barron discovered that some people grow their hair long to donate as wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment or other hair loss journeys.

    "I just wanted to be the one to do it," the 10-year-old told CTV News. "I could help other kids who don't have hair, and I could make a wig for them."

    He says he was set on his goal to give back to kids less fortunate than himself, but his good heart wasn't always met with kindness from his classmates.

    "I didn't like when kids bullied me with my long hair, but I imagine that the kids with no hair must get bullied a lot too," Barron said.

    The unkind words, though harsh, never deterred him from his goal.

    "It wasn't always easy over the last two years, but Grant has always had a strong head on his shoulders," said Rebecka Lang, Grant's mother. "He knows who he is. He's comfortable in his own skin, and we're very proud of that."

    This summer, after two years of waiting, Grant's hair finally reached the required length of 12 inches, and he triumphantly cut it off as his emotional mother looked on.

    "I was teary-eyed the whole time. I wasn't prepared for him to cut his hair," Lang said. "I just hadn't emotionally processed anything and everything happened so fast and just watching him go through that, it was very emotional."

    Grant's hair is slated to go to Angel Hair For Kids, a Canadian non-profit organization.

    The guidelines for anyone wanting to donate are:

    • A minimum length of 12 inches (curly hair may be pulled straight to meet this requirement)
    • Hair that is slightly coloured or grey is acceptable. Perms or bleached hair is not.
    • Hair must be in a braid or ponytail when cut.
    • Hair must be washed and thoroughly dry before it is cut.
    • Place the cut and dried braid or ponytail, with rubber bands on both ends, in a resealable plastic bag.
    • Hair donations may be delivered or mailed to Angel Hair For Kids, along with a completed Hair Donation form.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News