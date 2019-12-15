MONTREAL -- One of Quebec's only family-run ski hills is celebrating 50 years in business, as Ski Montcalm continues to function as an institution in the community.

Eighty-eight-year-old Tadek Barnowski is one of those who opened the hill, and he still hits the slopes every day.

"In life you have to have a passion, and my passion is skiing," said Barnowski.

He opened the hill in 1969, a few years after immigrating from Poland, and has passed the ownership down to his children.

"We see people who started here 50 years ago coming back with their grandkids," said current co-owner Joanne Barnowski, Tadek's daughter.

Ski Montcalm is one of the few hills not owned by a large company.

"We're one of the last ones that really started out with the same family, and, to this day, run by the same family," said co-owner John Barnowski, Tadek's son.

Erratic weather, the cost to run eight chairlifts and 26 runs make operating a ski hill no smooth jaunt.

The team also has to keep up with technology including a newly installed covered ramp for young skiers to get up the hill and has joined the OuiCanSki program for new Canadians.

"I truly believe that it's a sport that new Canadians should get into," said John. "It's the greatest winter sport."