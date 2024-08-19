MONTREAL
    • Family reunification: Minister Marc Miller got the figures wrong

    Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in Ottawa, June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in Ottawa, June 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
    In recent months, Quebec has issued virtually the same number of immigration selection certificates in the family class as in the past, contrary to claims by federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

    Miller has indicated on several occasions that he has seen a decline, but data from Quebec's Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration, obtained by The Canadian Press, suggests otherwise.

    The ministry's data shows that, from March onwards, the number of Quebec selection certificates actually fell compared with the previous month, from 1,282 to 993.

    However, the latter figure is still higher than the number of certificates awarded a few months earlier.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2024. 

