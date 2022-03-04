Family doctors warn private medicine is becoming a 'trend' in Quebec
Family doctors in Quebec are warning that the health ministry's latest attempt to legislate how primary care is delivered will only help drive more general practitioners out of the public system and into private health care.
"I think it's something to worry about. I think it's a bit of a trend," said Dr. Isabelle Leblanc, a GP at St. Mary's Hospital who's also the president of the group Quebec Doctors for a Public System.
"We teach family medicine residents. It's only been a few years that people actually graduate thinking that they're going to go work in the private system because they feel that's what's best for them," said Leblanc.
That is, when they choose to specialize in family medicine at all.
"There are 75 residency posts that were left vacant in family medicine last year. It will be catastrophic this year," the president of the province's federation of family doctors (FMOQ) said candidly in an interview.
Dr. Marc-Andre Amyot who only took over as head of the FMOQ in December 2021, said a colleague who is interviewing students for residency slots in family medicine reported to him that many "try to find a post elsewhere in Canada."
"And, yes, it preoccupies me that doctors leave for the private system," he said.
"It's an enormous problem. It's sad. We favour a strong public system and we have to attack the problem in a big way," said the GP of 30 years.
Unfortunately, some say the private sector option became even more attractive following remarks made by Quebec's health minister and premier last October about how "they're going to find the lazy doctors and punish them," Leblanc said.
"I think that is a reason why so many people are considering going private," she said, describing a culture of disrespect that "drives some people away."
"We have to stop the doctor-bullying, value family medicine, and make the practice attractive," along with providing doctors with key support from other professionals, according to Amyot who is based in Joliette.
He describes a vicious circle where the government has promised investments in mental health services, while at the same time telling the federation "we're missing psychologists, we're missing personnel."
But the province is also short 1,000 family doctors, said Amyot, and "we can't keep assuming the entirety of first-line services."
None of this comes as a shock to long-time Montreal family doctor Mark Roper who also had a trainee doctor at his family medicine group. The trainee chose to remain in the city but start a practice outside the medicare system.
"One of the reasons he's going into private was the restrictions…he just didn't like the government's interference in his practice," Roper said.
There's a sense that the government is not interested in knowing what is happening on the ground, Leblanc said.
"It's not by imposing top-down decisions without talking to us, it's going to work," and access to primary care will be improved, Leblanc said adding a one-size-fits-all approach won't work.
"You can't treat people in Montreal the same way you treat them in Baie Comeau or Ormstown," because there are different needs and demands in each region.
So the government's plan to further manage their workflow in one broad stroke in Bill 11, the subject of a parliamentary commission in February, was seen by some doctors as excess meddling.
Some elements of Bill 11 even create ethical issues when it comes to their mission to provide family care, doctors suggest.
That concern revolves around a new primary care access hub that's being quietly rolled out in Montreal and is already functioning in other parts of the province.
The doctors don't have any quibble with improved access to health care, they say, on the contrary.
However, they don't think it makes sense that they would have to take on patients from the waiting list in their region, but wouldn't be permitted to sign up the family members of the patients they already have.
"Bill 11, in its current form, won't fix anything," Amyot said.
Roper takes the same stance." I don't see any redeeming factors in it," he said.
"I'm for ease of access for people booking appointments with doctors who are available of course," he said, but "this is planning gone crazy."
He said the government already tells GPs where to work and for how many hours, in the emergency room or long-term care home for example, in addition to their regular office hours for patients.
Above all, Roper doesn't think the new legislation will do anything to solve what he sees as a persistent problem of inequitable distribution of doctors around the province, a result of the government's system of handing out permits to practice (PREMS).
To that end, Roper and a lawyer will face off against health ministry civil servants in court on March 7 and 8 and his lawyer Julius Grey is expected to use ministry data to show why Montreal in particular needs more family doctors.
"What I see happening is a private system developing in the areas close to 60 per cent [patient] registration rates that are not getting any increases...and I see patients being pushed back to their home territories for primary care," he said.
'EVERYBODY SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE'
A registered nurse and manager who worked for decades at most of Montreal's major hospitals made the switch to the private sector - and has no regrets.
John-David Couturier now runs the Canada College Health Centre, a private clinic downtown that offers appointments with family doctors and urgent care, all for a price.
"I want people to understand that I left the public health sector, not because I wanted to," said Couturier, but because he felt he had no choice.
He was "convinced that the public health-care system cannot offer me what I need," which is better working conditions, he said.
Given the shortage of human resources in the province, he believes that public and private services "need to be side by side."
The clinic opened in the fall, at first to provide care for the private college's many international students but it's now growing in popularity with the local population, he said.
So far, they employ two part-time family doctors and are looking for specialists.
And he said there is interest from doctors who "want to quit and come with us now, quit the public, because we're brand new, all new equipment. It's like we're family," he said.
"They won't have the pressure. They don't have a number of patients to see per day."
The head of the FMOQ understands the appeal. "You see all the ads?"
Amyot is referring to ads for a large network of private clinics around Quebec that have been airing frequently in both languages throughout the pandemic.
Its website boasts the private enterprise is expanding its reach, with new operating rooms already open in Quebec City and another opening in Laval in March.
"The environment appears to be agreeable so it's attractive for doctors," Amyot said, to perhaps ditch what he describes as layers of imposed government rules, that he said don't do anything to improve patient care.
But he and others like Leblanc who are monitoring the creep of such clinics say it's "bad for the population."
"I personally profoundly think that everybody should have access to health care and I think it's troubling that some people cannot have the health care they deserve because they can't pay."
"As a rich society as we are, we can make sure that people can have medicare for all," she said.
Roper takes it a step further. "Send the bill to the government and say you couldn't find me a doctor in the public system. I had to go to a private system, here's the bill," he said.
IS THE GOVERNMENT PAYING ATTENTION?
Leblanc does not get the impression the Quebec government understands the impact on the network when even a few general practitioners leave medicare to set up shop on their own.
"I don't think they realize the harm it's going to do," she said especially since there has been a parallel private system in place for so long, and because it's a system successive governments have relied upon to a certain extent to pick up the slack, especially when it comes to surgeries.
But she points out that the private sector can't do all the heavy lifting.
"Those GPs see patients in the private system but the moment the patient gets a tiny bit sick, they're back into the public system, right? This is not a real private system," she said.
"There are issues. People are jumping the queue by doing that," since the majority of the population can't afford regular private consultations and are left to wait for care.
CTV News has emailed the health ministry twice to ask if they monitor how many family doctors are leaving to work in private practices but has not received a reply.
As for exactly how many family doctors go private permanently, that's difficult to determine because doctors in Quebec are permitted to go back and forth between public and private.
They simply have to give Quebec's health insurance board (RAMQ) 30 days' notice before they disconnect from medicare to work in the private sector for any length of time. They are then deemed ‘non-participants,' by RAMQ.
Physicians are required to give eight days' notice when they want to return.
So any doctor who is now on the very long and publicly available list of non-participants may very well return after a few weeks or months.
However, according to data RAMQ provided to CTV News, between 2011 and Nov.15, 2021, a total of 389 doctors left the public medical system and haven't returned.
That breaks down to 124 specialists and 265 general practitioners.
The numbers fluctuate from year to year. Eight GPs unlisted from RAMQ in 2014, for example. That jumped to 30 in 2015 and fell to 23 in 2016.
The highest number of GPs who became non-participants over the last decade, 51, was in 2021.
It's also hard to know for certain why they cut ties with RAMQ and if indeed they went private, though it appears likely, because RAMQ spokesperson Caroline Dupont said they can eliminate a few other reasons they disconnect.
"Physicians whose permit to practice is not valid are excluded from the numbers if, for example, they are deceased or if their licence was suspended, and RAMQ was advised," Dupont explained in an email.
Likewise, doctors who notify RAMQ they've retired, or who move out of province and change their address online aren't placed in the non-participant category.
They're simply considered to be doctors who can no longer bill them for services rendered.
While the absolute number of non-participants is low given that Quebec's College of Physicians had 11,799 family doctors listed on its registry as of March 1, 2022, when just one family doctor leaves the public system hundreds of patients can find themselves without primary care.
"If all of these people [GPs] came back in the public system and had an appropriate amount of patients, the waiting lists would be much shorter," said Leblanc.
SOME HELP ON THE HORIZON?
The government has slowly started rolling out a new program in Montreal that with one phone call is supposed to connect people who do not have a family doctor with a limited number of primary care services.
It is set to begin officially in Montreal in April after having been tested first in the Bas-St-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and the Monteregie.
Complete details on how the new gateway is expected to work, and which services will be available are here:
There will be a central number and all five of Montreal's health authorities, the CIUSSS as they're known, will refer people who call with a health issue to appropriate help where possible.
It will be called the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne in French, or GAP for short.
Amyot said he received assurances from Health Minister Christian Dube, that the GAP will be implemented.
It's a type of support, albeit at a preliminary stage, that his federation and other groups, including Quebec's College of Physicians have been asking for.
"It's about the work conditions rather than about the remuneration aspect," Amyot said.
"The minister told me they asked the establishments to put all the resources necessary so that other professionals can address the issues that don't require the expertise of a family doctor," Amyot said.
It will take time before it has any impact. The province is short of nurses and other professionals like psychologists who are most in-demand and so GAP offerings will be rather narrow for months, likely years, to come.
But it's a start.
"We agree with that and yes, it will help," Amyot said, adding they'll "take anything that will help," as long as it doesn't come in the form of new unnecessary legislation.
GPs need "the tools to allow them to treat their patients properly, and efficiently," he said, or the "exodus" may continue.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's oligarchs: Who are they and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Live updates: Russia blocks access to Twitter, Facebook
After blocking Facebook, Russia's state communications watchdog has quickly followed up by declaring a block on Twitter amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine.
White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week.
Trudeau to visit allies in Europe to discuss Ukraine, will meet with the Queen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue, and he will have an audience with the Queen. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | 'I must remain strong': Toronto chef honours Ukrainian heritage through food while fundraising for war relief
Nestled in the basement of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Tetyana Matkivska has spent the last few weeks trying to balance running her local business, Heavenly Perogy, with fundraising for civilians — and family — back home in Ukraine.
-
Breaking down where Ontario's COVID-19 cases are located
As the province lifts vaccination requirements for businesses and prepares to drop the mask mandate by the end of the month, some regions in Ontario are still struggling with an influx of COVID-19 infections.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Nova Scotia's state of emergency will end March 20; 4 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
London
-
State of emergency lifted in Lambton County
The County of Lambton has terminated its State of Emergency in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
-
London Abused Women's Centre hosts annual International Women's Day Breakfast
Colonization has been traditionally looked at through a patriarchal lens, and because of that, it has affected women in profound ways.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police find missing Quebec child east of Sudbury, one arrest made
The search for a missing Quebec toddler ended safely Thursday night at a northern Ontario motel as police took one man into custody.
-
Sault production company garners 27 Canadian Screen Awards nominations
Productions that have been worked on by Rolling Pictures' Sault Ste. Marie office have been nominated 27 times for the upcoming award show.
-
Winter storm approaching northeastern Ontario prompts weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for communities in northeastern Ontario as a Colorado low approaches the region bringing messy weather.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
-
Alberta pledges $10M in Ukraine support, money will help buy defensive equipment
Alberta is sending an additional $10 million for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment in Ukraine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.
Kitchener
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
A crowd of employees gathered on the shop floor of a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira Friday afternoon to greet and shake hands with Premier Doug Ford.
Vancouver
-
BCSC survey shows 1-in-3 Canadians get investment advice on social media regularly
Roughly one-third of Canadians say they use social media to get investment information at least once a week, and nearly one-in-five have either purchased or considered purchasing an investment they learned about on social media, according to a new survey.
-
Illegal drug dispensary posing as tattoo studio shut down after allegedly selling to teen: RCMP
An illegal drug dispensary in Burnaby, B.C., was shut down by the RCMP after a teen was allegedly able to make a purchase at the store.
-
'Do you want to get stabbed?': Screwdriver-wielding B.C. robber leaves appeal with double the jail time
A man convicted of robbery with a weapon who asked his victim if she wanted to get stabbed will spend even more time behind bars after his case was heard in the B.C. Court of Appeal.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
Province to fund 2 new Edmonton Catholic schools, Edmonton Public pitch turned down
Alberta’s 2022 provincial budget will fund the construction of two new Catholic schools in the Edmonton area, but there is no funding to build new Edmonton Public schools.
-
Early Alberta election? Kenney says maybe, if 'the confidence of the legislature' is lost
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls on May 29, 2023 but this week Premier Jason Kenney left the door open for an earlier vote.
Windsor
-
Rules for extra-curricular activities in Windsor-Essex schools
Windsor-Essex school boards have issued a joint statement on extracurricular activities, outlining several measures moving forward.
-
Essex 73’s creating Wall Of Honour for milestone anniversary
Lee Jones considers himself lucky to have played and coached for the Essex 73's.
-
Changes to COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a reminder about upcoming changes to COVID-19 vaccine booking.
Regina
-
Acute care operating at highest capacity levels ever: Sask. Health Authority
The province's acute care system is operating at its "highest capacity levels ever," according to Saskatchewan Health Authority slides presented at Thursday’s physicians' town hall.
-
Regina hotel reinstating cancelled Grey Cup reservations following backlash
A Regina hotel that cancelled reservations for some guests planning to attend Grey Cup weekend said it is now reinstating the initial bookings.
-
Poilievre promises to repeal bills C-69, C-48 in bid to encourage pipeline development
Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre is promising that he’d repeal two Liberal government bills if he becomes prime minister, in a bid to encourage Canadian pipeline development.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentine's for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
-
'Troubling trend:' Hate crimes in Ottawa up 44 per cent
The number of hate crimes reported to Ottawa police last year was up 44 per cent from the previous year, new statistics show.
Saskatoon
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse membership calls on board to resign
The voting membership of Lighthouse Supported Living in Saskatoon is calling for its board to step down.
-
Saskatoon remains under snowfall warning, multiple crashes reported
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.