A confrontation is emerging between Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec’s federation of general practitioners, the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ).

On Tuesday, on the first day of public consultations to study Bill 11, FMOQ president Dr. Marc-André Amyot fired a shot across the bow on several proposed changes.

Bill 11, or An Act increase the supply of primary care services by general practitioners and to improve the management of that supply, was tabled on Nov. 11.

Among other things, Dubé wants the leaders of health-care institutions to have the tools to obtain accurate information on how patients are managed by family physicians in their region.

“Family doctors are not the cause of all the problems in the health-care system," said Amyot, who is calling for the bill’s withdrawal.

“The government's disregard for them with the introduction of Bill 11 is a slap in the face to all family doctors,” he wrote in his brief.



