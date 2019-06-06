

By Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





A Formula One driver from Montreal took to the ice with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Lance Stroll spent 20 minutes skating with Victor Mete, Xavier Ouellet, Matthew Peca, and goalie Michael McNiven.

The Canadiens were ready for him, having prepped a locker room stall with his name, and gave him a jersey with number 18 -- the same as on his Grand Prix car.

Stroll, 20, said he certainly needed to work on his skating skills since he played as a goalie when he was younger.

"It's been a long time. Definitely a bit rusty out there. I'll be sore in the morning," said Stroll.

He said getting on the ice was a privilege.

"It was very special, yeah, just to see all the names, my name up here. I assume it's permanent," he joked.

Stroll will be competing in the Canadian Grand Prix for the third time on Sunday.

He spent two seasons with Williams and now races with Force India. He is currently is 16th place with just four points after six races.