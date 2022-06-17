F1 and roadwork will mean multiple street, highway and interchange closures in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal should know that multiple roads and sections of the downtown core will be closed to vehicle traffic due to roadwork and the return of the F1 Canada Grand Prix to Notre Dame Island.

The Pie-IX and Victoria bridges and Highway 10-30 and Highway 20-30 interchanges will also involve closures and work.

It might be the weekend to ride a bike.

ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.

Note: on weekends until mid-August, the bridge will be closed from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The Concorde Blvd. entrance for Route-125 South.

The Henri-Blvd. east and west entrances for R-125 North.

ROUTE 112 / VICTORIA BRIDGE

Between Saint-Lambert and Montreal, only one lane is available on the following schedule:

Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

SOUTH SHORE, EAST MONTÉRÉGIE

A-10 / A-30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Brossard, the Highway 30 West service road in the Highway 10 interchange.

In Brossard, partial closure of the Highway 10 service road in both directions, in the Highway 30 interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway West 30 ramp to Highway 10 East (towards Sherbrooke).

The Highway West 10 ramp to Highway 30 West (Vaudreuil-Dorion).

The Highway East 30 ramp to Highway 10 West (towards Montreal).

HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the Highway 30 interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion).

The Highway 30 East and West ramps to Highway 20 West (towards Montreal).

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed, between Georges-Vanier Blvd. and Atwater Ave., from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on St-Jacques St. between Mansfield St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd., one lane will be open in each direction from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

The following streets in downtown Montreal will be closed:

de Maisonneuve Blvd. between Bishop and Montagne streets until Sunday night.

Crescent St. between Sainte-Catherine and Sherbrooke streets until Sunday night.

Peel St. between Sherbrooke St. and René-Lévesque Blvd. until Monday.

Metcalfe St. between Sainte-Catherine St. and René-Lévesque Blvd.

For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All work may be cancelled due to weather.