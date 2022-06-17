F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know

Grand Prix race fans old and new will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, as ready to revel in the F1 race and all the festivities that come with it.

Here's the rundown of events at the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022 taking place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame in the middle of the Saint Lawrence River between Montreal and the South Shore:

Friday, June 17

Practice 1: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Practice 2: 5 p.m.-6p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Practice 3: 1 p.m.-2p.m.

Qualifying: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

RACE: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Cyclists should note that their prime spot will be unavailable this weekend, and those heading downtown via car will be stuck in foot and sportscar traffic.



As a result of the race and downtown festivities, the following streets will be closed: