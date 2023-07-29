Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line

The opening of the Montreal metro area's new light-rail train network is drawing hundreds of curious prospective passengers to the city's central station today, many of them expressing excitement about the future of the transit service.

The first section of the driverless, electric train system known as the Réseau express métropolitain, or REM, is free to ride this weekend ahead of its official launch on Monday.

Five stations are open on the segment connecting downtown Montreal with the suburb of Brossard, Que. to the southeast across the Saint Lawrence River.

The stretch marks the first part of what will eventually become a 26-station network spanning 67 kilometres.

Three other branches of the REM are still under construction, including lines to Montreal's western and northern suburbs set to open at the end of 2024 and an airport link that won't open until 2027.

Officials say the REM trip between Montreal and Brossard takes 18 minutes, 20 to 30 minutes faster than the rush-hour drive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.