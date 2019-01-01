Featured Video
Everything you need to know about what's open and closed January 1-2
(Photo by Miki Yoshihito/Flickr)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 10:53AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 4:39PM EST
City offices
Most are closed until January 2, including borough and Acces Montreal offices.
Government offices
Quebec government offices will be closed January 1 and 2. Federal government offices will be up and running by January 2.
Municipal Courthouse
The courthouse is closed and will reopen January 3rd.
STM and transit schedule
Metros and buses on the island are operating on a holiday schedule through the 2nd. Schedules can be consulted in real time online.
Laval transit schedule
Buses will run on a reduced schedule on January 1, and Saturday service on January 2.
EXO train service
The commuter train service is offering free trips on a holiday schedule on its trains. Trains will run on a holiday schedule on January 1st and 2nd, except on the Deux-Montagnes line.
Banks
Closed January 1 and 2.
Canada Post
Normal post office hours resum on January 2nd. There is no delivery on the 1st.
Shopping malls and stores
Closed to the public on January 1.
SAQ
Outlets will re-open at 1 p.m. on Jan 2
SQDC (Cannabis outlets)
Will only open Thursday through Sunday, operating at its usual hours.
Garbage and recycling
Consult with your borough, since schedules vary - some pickups are cancelled or delayed.
Latest Montreal News
- It's a girl!: Meet Mariella, Quebec's first baby of 2019
- Everything you need to know about what's open and closed January 1-2
- Hello, 2019: Revelry, reflection as world greets new year
- New laws and rules coming into effect in 2019
- Laval police officer's conduct questioned after head-butting video goes viral