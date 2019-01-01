

CTV Montreal





City offices

Most are closed until January 2, including borough and Acces Montreal offices.

Government offices

Quebec government offices will be closed January 1 and 2. Federal government offices will be up and running by January 2.

Municipal Courthouse

The courthouse is closed and will reopen January 3rd.

STM and transit schedule

Metros and buses on the island are operating on a holiday schedule through the 2nd. Schedules can be consulted in real time online.

Laval transit schedule

Buses will run on a reduced schedule on January 1, and Saturday service on January 2.

EXO train service

The commuter train service is offering free trips on a holiday schedule on its trains. Trains will run on a holiday schedule on January 1st and 2nd, except on the Deux-Montagnes line.

Banks

Closed January 1 and 2.

Canada Post

Normal post office hours resum on January 2nd. There is no delivery on the 1st.

Shopping malls and stores

Closed to the public on January 1.

SAQ

Outlets will re-open at 1 p.m. on Jan 2

SQDC (Cannabis outlets)

Will only open Thursday through Sunday, operating at its usual hours.

Garbage and recycling

Consult with your borough, since schedules vary - some pickups are cancelled or delayed.