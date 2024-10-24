Even though francization classes closing, CAQ argues that the budget has increased

MONTREAL
    Accused of causing the closure of dozens of francization classes, the Legault government is fighting back, arguing instead that the francization budget has increased.

    For several days now, the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) has been criticized for cancelling francization classes and for offering courses that no longer meet demand.

    During question period on Thursday, Official Opposition leader Marc Tanguay argued that nothing was going well in terms of francization.

    The CAQ leader and premier replied instead that the francization budget rose from $217 million to $251 million, including $104 million for school service centres.

    But according to Legault, it is the school service centres that are the problem, because in six months they have spent their budget for the whole year.

    The minister responsible for the French language, Jean-François Roberge, said that new francization classes are opening every week and that more people will be francized this year than last.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 24, 2024.

