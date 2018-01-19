

Evelyn Farha, honourary president of the HIV/AIDS foundation established by her son, has died.

The Farha Foundation said she passed away on Thursday Jan. 18, 2018. She was 92 years old.

Ron Farha contracted AIDS in the 1980s and launched the Fahra foundation in hopes of funding research to find a cure.

Ron died in July 1993, and upon his death Evelyn took over the foundation and ran it for 23 years.

The first walkathon took place that year in October, with Evelyn walking in Ron's place. She proceeded to take part in the event for more than 20 years, raising about $10 million for HIV and AIDS research.

She also spent years discussing the disease with anyone who would listen, from teenagers on the street, to sex education classes in schools.

Farha always hoped that research would be closer to finding a cure, and not just a treatment.

"His dream was to have a world without AIDS, that was his goal. So his goal has become mine, so I've got to continue. I can't back out," she told CTV in 2012.

Farha's dedication to funding research earned her recognition throughout the province and country.

In 2000 she received the Caring Canadian Award from the Governor General, and two years later the GG presented her with a Golden Jubilee Medal.

In the 2013 the National Assembly awarded Farha the Medaille de l'Assemblée Nationale.

