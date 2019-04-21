Featured Video
Environmental protesters to rally at National Assembly for Earth Day
Quebec's National Assembly (Fred Bissonnette / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Environmentalists and other activists will surround the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday as part of an Earth Day protest.
The symbolic action will be aimed at demonstrating the urgency of combatting climate change and calling on Premier Francois Legault’s government to act quickly.
A collective of 25 environmental organizations, unions and youth groups is also calling on the public to join in the protest.
Among those who have said they will attend is director and environment activist Dominic Champagne and former New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair.
The event will be preceded by a march starting at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Grande Allee and Parlementaires, near the Parc de la Francophonie.
Latest Montreal News
- Taxpayers shouldn't foot bill for those whose houses flood every few years: Legault
- Landslide forces evacuation of houses north of Montreal
- Ministers plant trees as protesters demand Earth Day action
- Red Cross starts fund to help victims of Quebec flooding
- Three suspicious fires erupt in Saint Jean sur Richelieu