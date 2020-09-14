MONTREAL -- The entire Bloc Quebecois caucus has gone into self-isolation after a staffer's positive COVID-19 test, the party announced Monday.

A staff member who worked for Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet tested positive for the virus on Monday, the party said in a press release.

Blanchet and the rest of the caucus -- 32 people in total -- will now be tested, and they will stay in self-isolation and work remotely until they're cleared.

"Rest assured that we are taking this situation very seriously," said party spokesperson Carolane Landry.

Earlier today, Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade announced that she, too, was in a preventative self-isolation after her eight-year-old daughter exhibited some symptoms of the virus.