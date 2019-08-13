

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





The opposition at city hall has chosen its mayoral candidate for the upcoming Plateau-Mont Royal by-election.

Media consultant and community manager Jean-Pierre Szaraz will run for Ensemble Montreal to replace Luc Ferrandez, who was borough mayor for a decade.

"I think the door is open, is open for a change," said Szaraz.

Ensemble Montreal leader Lionel Perez said his party is now well-placed to make a breakthrough.

"There was a strong following of Luc Ferrandez in Le Plateau and that's gone. So now it's going to be on Projet Montreal and we believe that the same level of support is not there and that will give us an opportunity to perhaps create an upset October 6th," said Perez.

Last week, Projet Montreal introduced its candidate, Luc Rabouin.