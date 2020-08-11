MONTREAL -- During the City of Montreal’s next municipal council meeting, official opposition party Ensemble Montreal plans to table a motion asking the city to ban its police force from using intervention methods that could lead to strangulation.

The motion comes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who was killed in police custody in May, when an officer knelt on his neck for around nine minutes until he died.

“If there’s one thing we should take away from the events that caused Mr. Floyd’s death, it is the need to review police intervention techniques, particularly those that can lead to strangulation,” said Mr. Abdelhaq Sari, the vice-president of the public security commission and spokesperson for Ensemble Montreal on police matters.

There are two types of control techniques involving the neck recognized by specialists, the party says: the chokehold, which involves the respiratory system, and a vascular technique that does not. The first method was banned in 1979 by the RCMP because it was too dangerous, and the province of Ontario followed suit nearly 30 years ago.

The vascular neck technique – taught by Quebec’s provincial police school – is used to cause loss of consciousness by pressuring carotid arteries, rather than involving the respiratory tract. But Ensemble Montreal says the technique is still risky, as a police officer without adequate training could end up in the chokehold position instead.

“Why risk committing the irreparable?” asked Alain Babineau, a retired RCMP agent who supports Ensemble Montreal’s position. “These techniques are from another era. Police today have a variety of devices to subdue an individual without necessarily resorting to hand-to-hand combat (…) Unless an extreme case where the life of the police officer is in danger, I see no reason which justifies, in 2020, the use of a control technique which, poorly executed, can cause respiratory strangulation.”

The Service de la police de Montreal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.