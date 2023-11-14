English school board joins three-day strike next week

The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent letters to parents on Monday confirming that its teachers will strike next week for three days.

The Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers union filed a strike notice for Nov. 21 to 23, the same three days the Common Front will be on strike.

"As a result of major impacts resulting from this strike action, the Lester B. Pearson School Board will be cancelling all elementary, secondary, and adult and vocational classes," the letter reads.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board includes elementary and adult vocational schools in addition to the following secondary Schools:

Beaconsfield High School

LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School

Beurling Academy

Macdonald High School

Horizon High School

Pierrefonds Community

High School

John Rennie High School

St. Thomas High School

Lakeside Academy

Westwood Junior and Senior High School

A source in the English Montreal School Board said that it would likely join the three-day grievance and that further confirmation will go out to parents tomorrow.

The Common Front includes four major unions - CSN, CSQ, FTQ, APTS. The union group also held a one-day strike on Nov. 6.

"Our bargaining teams will be available at all times over the next two weeks," said Common Front spokesperson Francois Enault and other union leaders in a statement when the strike was announced. "The objective is to get a win-win settlement for workers and the public. No one wants another round of strike action, but we’ll be ready to go that route if we have to.”

FAE UNLIMITED GENERAL STRIKE COMING

Meantime, the around 65,000 French-language teachers affiliated with the FAE (federation autonome de l'enseignement) announced a general unlimited strike that will start next Friday, on Nov. 24.

The education unions are seeking an agreement with the Quebec government. A key sticking point is salaries. The FAE said on Monday that teachers in Quebec earn salaries below the Canadian average.

Service centres affected by the FAE Nov. 23 strike include:

MONTREAL AREA

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

QUEBEC CITY REGION

Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale

Centre de services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries

MONTEREGIE

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs

LAURENTIANS

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

OUTAOUAIS