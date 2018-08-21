Featured Video
Election roundup: Wish lists released, the PQ has a very noticeable bus
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:28PM EDT
Though the campaign won’t officially start until Thursday, Tuesday proved to be a busy day for the province’s politics as parties and interest groups prepare for the Oct. 1 vote.
Several special interest groups announced policy wish lists for whoever forms the next government. Partners for a French Quebec said they want the next government to introduce tougher language laws including amendments to Bill 101, including a commissioner for the French language who would be appointed by the National Assembly.
A group of unions, including one Quebec’s major student unions, called on the government to invest more in secondary education. At a press conference, the group said cuts to the system have led to a drop in services. They said they’d like to see more money for students whose degrees require the completion of a stage, as well as more investment in mental health resources for students.
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois, along with three of his party’s candidates who have physical disabilities, said they plan to introduce a motion to the National Assembly that will promote better universal access. While the province does an accessibility program in place, the Quebec Solidaire members said it needs improvement.
Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee plans to meet with his party's candidates. The PQ also displayed its new brightly coloured campaign bus.
Here’s the #PQ campaign bus. Ready to roll on Thursday. #polqc #qc2018 pic.twitter.com/h3SlPM8yNd— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) August 21, 2018
In other election news:
- The Liberals have recruited Quebec English School Boards Association president Jennifer Maccarone as their candidate in Westmount-St-Louis.
- The Liberals also announced businessman Monsef Derraji will be their candidate in Nelligan.
- The Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate for the Vachon riding is longtime Montreal police spokesperson Ian Lafreniere.
