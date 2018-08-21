

CTV Montreal





One of Montreal’s most prominent police officers will make his official debut as a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec on Tuesday.

CAQ leader Francois Legault will present Ian Lafreniere as his party’s candidate in the Vachon riding at a restaurant in St-Hubert.

Lafreniere has been the longtime public face of the SPVM, leading the force’s media relations team between 2014 and June, 2016 and again from December, 2017 until Aug. 20, when he began an unpaid leave to focus on his burgeoning political career.

The Vachon riding is currently represented by Martine Ouellet, who was elected while running for the PQ three times. Ouellet kept her seat in the National Assembly despite becoming leader of the federal Bloc Quebecois in March, 2017. Ouellet resigned as leader of the Bloc in June after losing a confidence vote and shortly after announced her intention to leave politics.

- With files from The Canadian Press