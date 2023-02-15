Earthquakes happen everywhere, but are buildings built to handle them? Expert explains.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon