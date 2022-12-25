Small earthquake hits Charlevoix early Sunday morning

Earthquakes Canada confirmed that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Quebec’s Charlevoix region this morning.

The federal agency reports that the small earthquake occurred at 4:51 a.m. on Sunday morning, about 10 kilometres southeast of Baie-Saint-Paul.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.1 on 25 Dec at 04:51 EST.



Details : https://t.co/z6gp2AebxC



10 km SE of Baie-Saint-Paul, QC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 25, 2022

The agency says the tremor was “lightly felt” in the Charlevoix region.

It says no damages have been reported and none are expected.