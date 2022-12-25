Small earthquake hits Charlevoix early Sunday morning

A small earthquake hit the Charlevoix region on Quebec on Dec. 25, 2022. SOURCE: Earthquakes Canada A small earthquake hit the Charlevoix region on Quebec on Dec. 25, 2022. SOURCE: Earthquakes Canada

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.

Millions in U.S. hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon