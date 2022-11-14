Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The 3.0-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. just north of Bois-des-Filion, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal, according to the USGS.

As of 9:45 p.m., Earthquakes Canada did not report the earthquake, but several people on Twitter were quick to share what the tremor felt and sounded like.

Felt like a truck hit the house! Laval! — Gino 🆘 (@gifa1gino) November 15, 2022

Yeap, was like a huge bang with a small rumble… weird weird weird — Sheeners (@Sheens13) November 15, 2022

Yuuup! In Repentigny, felt more like a bang and rumbling, almost like our neighbour starting his Harley bike 🤯 — Sabrina Bucci (@sabucci_84) November 15, 2022

Felt like a bomb landed somewhere nearby. It was scary how the house shook! — Sophie De Vito 🇨🇦 (@sdevito02) November 15, 2022

A small earthquake was reported north of Montreal on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, according to the USGS. (Source: USGS)

This is a developing story. More to come.