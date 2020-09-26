Advertisement
Early morning fire in Montreal destroys three businesses, deemed an arson
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 8:29AM EDT
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- A commercial building fire in LaSalle has been transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad after it was deemed suspicious.
The 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. about a fire in a business complex on Thierry St. and Turley St. in the Montreal borough of LaSalle.
According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, three businesses were damaged by the blaze.
"The damage was major," he said.
An accelerant was found on the scene, and the Montreal fire department (SIM) transferred the file to the SPVM.
Investigators are on the scene to determine more information about the fire.