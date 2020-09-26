MONTREAL -- A commercial building fire in LaSalle has been transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad after it was deemed suspicious.

The 911 call came in around 3:30 a.m. about a fire in a business complex on Thierry St. and Turley St. in the Montreal borough of LaSalle.

Feu de bâtiment – Rue Thierry et Rue Turley - Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/0tmI2JtEvo — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) September 26, 2020

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, three businesses were damaged by the blaze.

"The damage was major," he said.

An accelerant was found on the scene, and the Montreal fire department (SIM) transferred the file to the SPVM.

Investigators are on the scene to determine more information about the fire.