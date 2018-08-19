Featured Video
Duke University sweeps McGill Redmen 103-58 at Place Bell
Duke Blue Devils' R.J. Barrett (5) drives to the basket as McGill Redmen's Sam Jenkins defends during first half exhibition basketball action in Laval, Que., Sunday, August 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:30PM EDT
Duke University wrapped up its three-game Canada tour Sunday in Laval, taking on the McGill Redmen at Place Bell.
The iconic Blue Devils put on a show, defeating the Redmen 103 to 58.
It's over from Place Bell! Your Redmen put up a valiant effort, but fall 103 - 58 to Duke. What an afternoon of basketball! pic.twitter.com/cjuUjR8a40— McGill Athletics (@McGillAthletics) August 19, 2018
In the lineup for Duke was Mississauga-born player R.J. Barrett.
It was the last of five exhibition games between the Redmen and visiting NCAA teams in August.
The Redmen failed to win any of the matchups.
