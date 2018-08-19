Duke University wrapped up its three-game Canada tour Sunday in Laval, taking on the McGill Redmen at Place Bell. 

The iconic Blue Devils put on a show, defeating the Redmen 103 to 58. 

In the lineup for Duke was Mississauga-born player R.J. Barrett. 

It was the last of five exhibition games between the Redmen and visiting NCAA teams in August. 

The Redmen failed to win any of the matchups. 