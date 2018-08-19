

CTV Montreal





Duke University wrapped up its three-game Canada tour Sunday in Laval, taking on the McGill Redmen at Place Bell.

The iconic Blue Devils put on a show, defeating the Redmen 103 to 58.

It's over from Place Bell! Your Redmen put up a valiant effort, but fall 103 - 58 to Duke. What an afternoon of basketball! pic.twitter.com/cjuUjR8a40 — McGill Athletics (@McGillAthletics) August 19, 2018

In the lineup for Duke was Mississauga-born player R.J. Barrett.

It was the last of five exhibition games between the Redmen and visiting NCAA teams in August.

The Redmen failed to win any of the matchups.