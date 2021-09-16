QUEBEC CITY -- Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.

He was asked on Thursday about the possible disruption of services that could occur if these 20,000 recalcitrant workers were to be suspended without pay.

The minister said he remains "very firm" on his objective and that it is still possible to get 20,000 health care workers -- 10,000 of whom are in direct contact with patients -- vaccinated before the Oct. 15 deadline.

"I can't imagine an orderly not being vaccinated to work in a CHSLD with everything we've been through," said Dubé in a news scrum. "I am very firm about October 15, for the 20,000 who are not vaccinated, go get vaccinated."

However, the Health Minister asked the heads of the CISSS and CIUSSS to prepare a "reorganization plan" in the event that the vaccination objective is not met.

Dubé raised the possibility that some of the workers who refuse to be vaccinated could do administrative tasks from home.

At the same time, he said he wanted to attract at least 4,000 nurses to the public system through various financial incentives, which have not yet been announced.