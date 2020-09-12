MONTREAL -- A driver in his 20s is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after triggering a police chase on Highway 20 in Chaudiere-Appalaches on Saturday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, police officers saw a vehicle travelling erratically on the roadway heading east at around 4:50 p.m. The officers attempted to pull the driver over, but they accelerated and managed to escape police.

The description of the suspected vehicle was given to neighbouring stations and at around 5:30 p.m. it was spotted by police in the Beaumont sector. Police followed the suspect for 10 kilometres to Levis, where they managed to intercept it when traffic became more dense.

Two people were found inside. The driver was arrested and according to the SQ, was impaired by alcohol.

Nobody was injured and no collisions were reported in connection with the incident.