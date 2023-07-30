Drone show to light up the sky in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday

A drone show is set to take place in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Source: National Bank Open) A drone show is set to take place in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Source: National Bank Open)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon