MONTREAL -- A driving test ended in tragedy Tuesday morning when the driver was killed and the evaluator seriously injured when their car was struck by a train.

The incident happened in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gouin Blvd. and Poincaré St.

The driver, a 74-year-old man, was taking his driver's exam. He was heading eastbound on Gouin Blvd. and was on the tracks when his vehicle was hit by the train, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The evaluator, a 33-year-old man, was in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of a client during a driving test that took place this morning at the Henri Bourassa Service Centre in Montreal," Quebec auto insurance board said in a statement. The driving centre was closed and staff has been given psychological support.

Neither the exo commuter train conductor nor any of its passengers were injured.

On Tuesday afternoon the Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced it would deploy an investigator to look into the cause of the crash.



Montreal police are also investigating.

