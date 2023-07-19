Driving school administrator fined for fraud

The administrator of Montreal-based driving school, or École de conduite universelle, was ordered two weeks ago to pay fines totaling $69,743.25, for cheating Quebec tax authorities.

Revenu Québec says that from 2017 to 2019, 54-year-old Zaheer Ahmed willfully evaded or attempted to evade the remittance or payment of taxes for or on behalf of the company he administers.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to both charges at the Montreal courthouse.

Revenu Québec reports that the investigation into Zaheer Ahmed's crimes stems from Project Prétexte, conducted by the Sûreté du Québec's (SQ) organized Financial Crime Investigation Division.

The agency adds that it makes it a priority to fully recover tax revenues owed to Quebec.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 19, 2023.