Legault calls social media platforms 'virtual pushers' as party mulls age restrictions

Social media platforms are nothing less than "virtual pushers," according to Premier François Legault.

"The way social media work is to make readers dependent on them. It's as if they were virtual pushers, like drugs," said Legault at a press scrum in Saint-Hyacinthe.

"It's worrying,” he added. "It scares me. It creates major mental health problems for young people. ... I'm open to taking major action."

Some 700 members of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) are in Saint-Hyacinthe on Saturday to take part in a general convention with the theme "Quebec in change."

At the heart of the debates is the CAQ youth wing's proposal to set the minimum age for accessing social media platforms at 16. They also want to limit screen time at school.

On Friday, a SOM poll conducted for La Presse revealed that more than 70 per cent of Quebec adults are in favour of introducing a digital majority age for access to social networks.

According to Aurélie Diep, president of the CAQ's Commission de la relève, it's time to "treat social media for what they are: addictive products, just like alcohol, cannabis and gambling."

The young CAQ members are hopeful that this proposal will be adopted; however, on Thursday, the Legault government refused to debate a Parti Québécois (PQ) motion dealing specifically with digital majority.

Earlier this month, Premier Legault also ridiculed the idea suggested by PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon of banning access to social networks for certain young people.

A general convention is an opportunity for members of a political party to get together to take stock and debate proposals. The last such event held by the CAQ was in May 2023.

The CAQ is meeting at a time when their party is 10 points behind the PQ, according to the latest Léger poll, with just over two years to go before the next election.

Artificial intelligence

They will address the subject of artificial intelligence (AI), which offers "exceptional opportunities to make Quebec more prosperous," but which "risks … generating unexpected side effects."

In particular, it will be proposed to "regulate the use of AI technologies in Quebec and adapt current legislation to prevent any discriminatory or abusive use."

The world's leading AI expert, Université de Montréal professor Yoshua Bengio, will give a lecture on "AI in the spheres of our lives."

A panel on "The effects of social media on young people" was also scheduled, with Quebec's chief scientist Rémi Quirion, professor Magali Dufour, and entrepreneur Olivier Laquinte.

After questions were raised about his presence at a partisan event, Quirion eventually withdrew from the panel. He was replaced by communications Ph.D. Emmanuelle Parent.

Cybersecurity and Digital Minister Éric Caire is scheduled to speak as well.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville and Health Minister Christian Dubé will also provide an update on their achievements in these sectors, where expectations are high.

Speeches by Premier Legault and youth wing president Diep will close the general convention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2024.