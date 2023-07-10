No way of 'adjudicating facts' in deals between corrupt firms and prosecutors: Quebec judge
When Philippines businessman Rizalino Espino was named as a participant in a bribery scandal involving a Canadian company, he assumed his day in court meant that a judge would hear him out and weigh his version of the facts.
Instead, it didn't matter what evidence his lawyer presented.
A judge in Quebec wrote in May that there was "no possibility of adjudicating facts" in the case, in which the court approved a remediation agreement between federal prosecutors and a Quebec forensic technology firm that did business for years in the Philippines.
Remediation agreements -- the Canadian version of deferred prosecution deals -- are a new part of the legal landscape, that were supposed to make it easier to bring corrupt companies to justice, while allowing them to avoid prosecution.
But Espino's experience highlights a potential flaw in the process: the judges who decide whether to approve the deals are unable to consider whether the agreed facts that underpin the agreements are true. Those agreed facts are decided upon solely by the accused company and prosecutors.
University of Ottawa law professor Jennifer Quaid said the remediation agreement regime in Canada relies on voluntary disclosure by people involved in wrongdoing, who are likely "to paint the best possible picture of one's involvement," she said.
"Even if one acknowledges responsibility, usually there is an effort to spin as positively as possible."
In the case that entangled Espino, the remediation agreement was struck by Quebec-based Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology. It admitted years of wrongdoing and agreed to pay a $10 million fine for a bribery scheme to sell its flagship ballistics identification system to the Philippines National Police.
Espino was not charged with a crime. But he and his company Concept Dynamics Enterprises went to court in Canada to clear their names after discovering they had been named as participants in the bribery scheme in the remediation deal's "agreed statement of facts."
The statement depicts Espino as a key player in the scheme that Ultra said "earmarked and promised" bribes for top officials including then Philippines interior secretary Ronaldo Puno and his brother. The company admitted using the corrupt scheme to help it secure $17 million in contracts with Philippines police.
But Espino said he was a victim and a whistleblower who put an end to Ultra's corrupt scheme, and didn't provide bribes to the Puno brothers or anyone else.
In a series of emails to The Canadian Press, Espino said he wanted to "salvage" his reputation after being "dragged through the muck" during the court process of approving the remediation agreement.
"The court is not empowered to take any other information into consideration, no matter how compelling it may be," Espino wrote. "This being just the second remediation agreement to be approved in Canada, there is still much to learn."
Espino said he wanted "a chance to defend my name and reputation."
Quebec Superior Court Judge Marc David rejected Espino's bid to have the accusations against him removed from the statement of agreed facts, in his decision to approve Ultra's remediation agreement.
"When presented with a remediation agreement, a court must accept the facts as exposed by the prosecutor and the accused organization," David wrote.
"The procedure is bipartite. There is no possibility of adjudicating facts. In principle, an agreed statement of facts cannot be unsettled based on the possible existence of contradictory evidence."
Third parties like Espino and Concept Dynamics are left with no immediate recourse to head off a remediation agreement even if they present what David called "alternative facts."
Espino's lawyer, Philip Aspler, told the judge that the agreed statement of facts was defamatory and "full of inaccuracies, mistakes and outright lies."
"One cannot help wonder if the prosecutor ever even bothered to check the facts or just swallowed, hook, line and sinker, everything that the defendant did," Aspler told the judge. "One of the issues is, did the Crown actually bother to get all sides of the story, and I respectfully submit that it did not."
David, who called Espino's claims a "curveball" in the December 2022 hearing, is only the second judge tasked with approving a remediation agreement since they were added to the Criminal Code in 2018.
The first involved SNC-Lavalin, which last year admitted corruption related to the refurbishment of the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal.
But the remediation process had been put in the public eye in 2019, in a separate case involving SNC-Lavalin. Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inappropriately pushed her to cut a deal with SNC-Lavalin over its corrupt dealings in Libya. She refused, and instead of remediation, the company ended up pleading guilty to fraud.
With Canada's deferred prosecution regime still in its infancy, David remarked that his ruling in the Ultra case would likely impact future remediation agreements.
Stephane Hould, the prosecution service's remediation agreement coordinator, declined to comment on the case but pointed to Crown submissions depicting Espino as an admitted "participant" in the bribery scheme, which ran from 2006 to 2018.
In court, Crown prosecutors stood behind the agreed statement of facts. Fraud and offences under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, prosecutors told the court, don't require that "bribes were actually paid."
"The fraud scheme was designed to inflate the price of the contracts and was facilitated through the receipt of (Espino's) commissions," the Crown's submissions said.
They warned David that entertaining Espino's claims could derail the process by requiring him to adjudicate facts, which the remediation agreement regime doesn't allow.
Judge David ultimately agreed, finding he couldn't reject the agreement because Concept Dynamics failed to demonstrate that the prosecutors or Ultra Electronics had "wilfully" misled the court.
"When presented with a remediation agreement, a court must accept the facts as exposed by the prosecutor and the accused organization," David ruled. "There is no possibility of adjudicating facts. In principle, an agreed statement of facts cannot be unsettled based on the possible existence of contradictory evidence."
He added that Concept Dynamics "can seek redress in the civil court system" if it felt aggrieved.
In an emailed statement, Ultra Electronics said Espino's claims have "no basis in fact."
"This matter has been thoroughly investigated at length by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with our full co-operation," the company said. "Ultra Forensic Technology no longer uses any intermediaries in the Philippines. This includes Mr. Espino, who is implicated as an accomplice, in the historical misconduct as described by the agreed statement of facts executed by the PPSC and the company."
University of Ottawa law professor Quaid said the case involving Concept Dynamics is odd and "tricky" because the case dates back many years, and bribery schemes usually involve many parties with varying degrees of blameworthiness.
"I don't objectively know where the truth is," she said. "No one outside of the people who did the investigation and the parties themselves who were involved actually know the full extent of it."
But she said it's highly likely that when the remediation agreement regime was devised, a scenario like this simply wasn't contemplated.
Quaid said it's possible that true victims could be overlooked, representing a "gap" in a regime that is mandated to be victim-centric.
"It seems like that's an oversight," she said.
Quaid said there's a danger that investigations might miss things and it's difficult to catch people in a lie if independent verification isn't possible.
"So you need someone on the inside that says, 'oh, I know what happened and I'm gonna tell you,"' she said. "But then there is a certain amount of faith afterwards."
Ultra Electronics was ultimately penalized $10 million under its remediation agreement, and foreign bribery and fraud charges are still pending against former employees Robert Walsh, Timothy Heaney, Rene Belanger and Michael McLean.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Baggage worker injured at Montreal airport did not survive: officials
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
Montreal student gets surgery in Kingston, Ont. after 15 hour wait in Montreal ER
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
The BBC said Sunday that it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
'How do polar bears handle a heat wave?': Ont.'s polar bear habitat shows CTV News
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Multiple' victims reported after shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Police say there are 'multiple' victims after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
-
Family and friends remember mother of two killed in daytime Toronto shooting
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
-
Four people injured after vehicle rollover in Brampton
Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rollover in Brampton early Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Minister says changes in progress after apology for racism faced by Black soldiers
Ottawa is continuing to implement recommendations brought forward as part of an apology for the systemic hate and racism experienced by an all-Black Canadian unit that served in the First World War, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Sunday.
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
Shelburne County, N.S., resident whose home was destroyed by wildfire calls past month ‘extremely difficult’
As Melissa Nickerson stands in front of the shell of her former home in Thomasville, N.S., it’s hard not to become emotional. Her property is one of 60 homes and cottages destroyed in the Barrington Lake wildfire in June.
London
-
Salvation Army thrift store in London, Ont. officially closes its doors
After 23 years of serving the community, the city’s only Salvation Army thrift store closed its doors for good on Saturday.
-
Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand later this month, two Londoners will also be packing their bags and making the journey down under.
-
St. Thomas remembers Aiden Curtis, second crash victim remains in ICU
Aiden Curtis would have turned 12 years old on Monday. His favourite colour is red, and in celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
-
Highest number of transport truck collisions in ten years: OPP
Transport truck collisions are at the highest number in ten years in Ontario, according to provincial police.
Calgary
-
Stampede Family Day sees a new world record broken
The Calgary Stampede celebrated Family Day on Sunday, an annual tradition where admission is free for everybody up until 11 a.m. and a pancake breakfast is served up starting at 8 a.m.
-
Youth forum explores diversity, inclusion, reconciliation
A Canadian youth forum focusing on diversity, inclusion and reconciliation took place in Calgary this weekend.
-
Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: New K-W hospital, London-Kitchener GO Train, smelly water
The location for a new Kitchener-Waterloo hospital, the end of the London-Kitchener GO Train, and a big lottery win round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'An incredibly unique thing': Thousands gather at Pottahawk Point for annual boat party
Warm and sunny weather in Port Rowan and Turkey Point helped set the tone for an annual tradition on Lake Erie.
-
K-W and Area Bug Club puts on Volkswagen Beetle car show
Volkswagen Beetles of all shapes, sizes, colours, and ages were out on display for a very unique car show on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Blind B.C. swimmer about to swim across the Strait of Georgia
Following months of training, Scott Rees of North Vancouver is about attempt what few have done before—swim across the cold currents of the Strait of Georgia.
-
Union holds rally as B.C. port strike enters second week
The union representing thousands of British Columbia longshore workers held a rally at Jack Pool Plaza in downtown Vancouver Sunday.
-
'Not at all enough': Driver ticketed after smashing into parked car, pinning 3 adults
There were some terrifying moments at a family gathering when a driver appeared to speed down a residential neighbourhood street, slamming into a parked vehicle.
Edmonton
-
'Incredibly sad': Fire destroys century-old home in Spruce Grove
A piece of Spruce Grove's homesteader history has been destroyed.
-
Protestors stand in solidarity with Palestinian people, look to 'change the narrative'
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Alberta legislature building for speeches and a march in solidarity with Palestinian residents of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
-
Automobile aficionados assembled Sunday to help kids
The Mainstreet Cruisers' 30th Anniversary Show and Shine brought together a variety of vehicles, old and new, to help raise money for children's charities.
Windsor
-
Heat and humidity kick off a new week in Windsor-Essex
A hot and humid day is on the way Monday before chance of showers take over for most of the week.
-
Road rage suspect twice the legal limit, Chatham-Kent police say
Several people are credited with getting a dangerous driver off the road over the weekend, who police allege cut one driver off several times and crashed into a separate vehicle while twice the legal limit.
-
Survey shows support for backyard chickens but CK health officials say they pose risks
The issue of backyard chickens is clucking toward Chatham-Kent council once again — following a recent survey which shows nearly 70 per cent of area residents support allowing them to come to roost.
Regina
-
Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.
Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.
-
Crews fight Regina house fire that spread to neighbouring home
Regina Fire responded to a house fire on Sunday afternoon that spread to a neighbouring home on the 1700 block of Quebec Street.
-
Man in Moose Jaw fights off home invader with shovel
A Moose Jaw man received only minor injuries after using a shovel to fend off a man who invaded his home in Crescent View early Saturday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No movement on Hydro Ottawa strike, union says
About 400 Hydro Ottawa workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) are approaching two weeks on the picket lines after rejecting the latest offer from their employer and the union says there has been no movement from management since.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa Senators trade Alex Debrincat to Detroit Red Wings
Ottawa Senators trade Alex Debrincat to Detroit Red Wings
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman found guilty of assault in FreshCo parking lot scuffle
A woman whose violent arrest outside a Saskatoon grocery store was captured on video was found guilty of assault and theft in a June 29 provincial court decision.
-
Memorial walk for missing Sask. woman in its 5th year
It’s been five years since then 31-year-old North Battleford resident Ashley Morin went missing. Every year since, the community has organized a walk to raise awareness of her case.
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.