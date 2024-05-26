MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 27, dead after two-car collision in Plateau-Mont-Royal

    FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
    A 27-year-old man died after a two-car collision in Montreal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough overnight, police say.

    At around 4:30 a.m., a 911 call was made about a collision between two vehicle on Parc Avenue, near Duluth Avenue West.

    According to the preliminary information provided to police, the two vehicles were heading south on Parc when one vehicle collided with the vehicle in front of it. The vehicle that was hit then struck a lamppost and ended up on its side, according to spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    She confirmed that the man in that vehicle passed away from his injuries.

    The other driver, who was not injured, was met with investigators.

    Police closed Parc Avenue between Pine and Mount-Royal avenues to conduct their invesigation.

