Driver killed in burning vehicle after crashing into pole on Quebec highway

A person lost his life in a fiery wreck on the road Sunday morning in Beauce.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Route 173, near the intersection with Route Larochelle in Saint-Isidore.

The vehicle crashed into a pole.

"According to the information received, the vehicle caught fire as a result of the impact. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was trapped in the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead on the spot, once the fire was under control," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt Béatrice Dorsainville. "There are identification procedures in place to formally identify the victim."

Highway 173 was still closed to traffic at about 9 a.m. between Coulombe Road and Grande-Ligne Road, in both directions, to allow police to investigate.

"We have a collision investigation officer on site to analyze the scene," said Dorsainville.