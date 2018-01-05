

CTV Montreal





The driver of a salt spreader was injured early Friday morning after he crashed into an apartment building in Longueuil.

The driver, a man in his 40s, felt ill, and crashed the truck into the six-unit building on d’Auverne St. at 1 a.m.

The building was evacuated.

Inspectors will determine if the building is structurally sound before residents may return. Until then, they are unable to go back into their homes.

The driver suffered minor injuries and will recover, said Longueuil police.